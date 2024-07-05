A number of petitions for redress of grievances were handed in to the government by members of the public during Tynwald Day on Friday.
The traditional practice allows people to personally submit their petitions to Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, and if found to be in order they may then be considered by Tynwald if a member decides to take it on.
Tynwald’s standing orders were altered from last year, meaning that petitioners no longer have to have a ‘personal grievance’ in order to present a petition about their issue.
Trevor Nall, from Onchan, submitted a petition regarding the length of the horse tram route on Douglas Promenade.
Trevor believes that the route should be extended again back towards the Sea Terminal, and that appropriate funding and an approved plan has been available for this ‘for a number of years’.
He said: ‘It’s unique, it’s nearly 160 years old and there isn’t another one in the world, so why would you not make more of an effort and link it up to where it should be?’
Jenni Quiggin, who submitted petitions to Tynwald for the very first time, advocated for the introduction of a register which would list the names, ages and addresses of those found guilty of sexually assaulting underage children.
She thinks this would encourage them to leave the island, and that ‘if they don’t like the public register, they can then move somewhere else’.
Ms Quiggin also petitioned about the way police complaints are dealt with in the island.
She said: ‘The way they do this system is stupid because they handle the complaints themselves, back themselves up and don’t take the actions that they are supposed to take.’
Richard and Alison Jones submitted a joint petition which called for improvements to the legislation surrounding land registration in the island.
Their concern surrounds land that is registered under a ‘deed’ using advocates. Alison commented: ‘Deed registrations are not recognised under the new system.
‘It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a deed put in place, even if you have a mortgage over a property on the land, this is not recognised as evidence of title.
‘This has happened to us, and two-thirds of our land has been registered away from us.’
Philip and Kirrie Jenkins from Colby, who live near the site of the proposed wind farm at Earystane, have submitted a petition to introduce legal protection against the noise from the wind turbines.
They are concerned that there is currently no legislation in the Isle of Man for the assessment of wind turbine noise, and pointed to a recent high court judgment in County Wexford, Ireland, which found that residents have fully justified grounds for wind turbine noise complaints.
Julia Bell, and other representatives from the ‘Dyslexia Advocacy Group IOM’, submitted a joint petition which looked to enhance educational opportunities and support for neurodiverse students.
The submitted petition calls for the establishment of a committee to examine and enhance provisions for dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and dyspraxia within the island’s educational system.
A film producer has also submitted a petition in his aims to ‘see film return to the Isle of Man’.
James George Hargreaves, from Laxey, put forward the idea of a loan scheme that would see films produced in the island and about the island, including shots of the ‘Laxey Wheel, Peel Castle and all of the island’s landmarks on the big screen’.