Most public sector bodies have seen a pay increase of 6% in the financial year of 2022 to 2023.
The average inflation rate in the period was 8.4%.
A breakdown of public sector wage increases have been published by Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, in response to a written question tabled by Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher.
For the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, teachers and lecturers received an average of 8.3% increase in wages in the period.
This pay rise varied on the point of the pay scale, but it ranged from 5.5% for the highest paid, to 8.9% for the lowest paid. Whilst one union remains in dispute with the DESC regarding pay, three of the four unions agreed to the pay offer.
For the financial year of 2023 to 2024, negotiations have not yet commenced.
For those who fall under the Manx Pay Terms and Conditions in Manx Care, a 6% pay award has been implemented, with the offer of a further £1,000 increase to the point of each pay scale which has been accepted by the majority of the unions, says Mr Cannan.
The Royal College of Nursing which represents a significant proportion of the Manx Pay Terms and Conditions workforce has rejected the offer. Negotiations for the financial year of 2023 to 2024 have not yet commenced.
For Manx Care ‘Health, Medical and Dental’ staff including speciality doctors, consultants, clinical assistants, clinical director and dental officers, they accepted a 6% increase as well as the £1,000 increase to each pay point for 2022 to 2023. Negotiations have not yet started for the current financial year.
For those who fall under the Public Services Commission, including civil servants, manual and craft workers, education support staff, and youth service staff, they agreed to a 6% increase from 2022 to 2023. A further 6% was offered in September this month. Unions are set to ballot shortly.
Police officers received a lump sum of £1,900 in 2022 to 2023, equating to an average of 6%. For 2023 to 2024 a £3,000 retention allowance for all officers who agree to remain in the service for 12 months was accepted, a move intended to address a retention issue experienced in the Isle of Man Constabulary, according to Mr Cannan. In 2022 to 2023, the fire service accepted a 6% pay increase and negotiations are ongoing for the current financial year.
For bus drivers, and other public transport workers, they were offered a 5% increase which applied to those on original working arrangement terms, 2020 working arrangement terms and to those on the new starter arrangement terms. This pay award was offered in the financial year of 2021 to 2022, and spanned two years.
Negotiations are now underway for the 2023 to 2024 financial year.
For Manx Utilities, a consolidated sum of £2,400 to each pay point was accepted. Negotiations are underway for the current financial year, with a current offer of 6%, but unions are yet to ballot. Post office workers in the Communication Workers Union accepted a consolidated pay award of £759.01 increase to Full Time Equivalent basis pay plus a one-off lump sum payment of £475 in 2022/ 2023, and for those in the Communication Managers’ Association, they agreed to a consolidated pay award of 2.75% plus a one-off lump sum payment of £475.
For 2023/2024, a consolidated pay award of 4% plus a one-off lump sum payment, equivalent of the 2022 basic annual salary rate has been accepted.