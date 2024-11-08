Nestled on the corner of Alexander Drive and Brunswick Road, the Woodbourne Hotel has been a favourite watering hole of many of Douglas’s pub-going clientele for generations.
With a timeless interior and a welcoming atmosphere, it is no wonder why many in the capital regularly flock to the ‘Woody’ to catch-up over some hard-earned libation.
But for five hours one day a week, staff at the beloved venue have been giving something back to the people the venue has proudly served for several decades as part of a new community initiative.
Under the direction of manager Trevor Latus, the pub launched a successful ‘warm space’ initiative in March which has seen it throw open its doors to individuals and groups in the capital facing loneliness and financial hardship, offering them a warm space, free meals and unlimited tea and coffee.
Every Thursday from 10am to 3pm, around 20 people gather to find not only relief from high heating costs, but most importantly, companionship.
The initiative originated with a challenge from Steven Taylor, managing director of Okells Inns, who encouraged Trevor to develop a community-focused program.
And Trevor was quick to recognise the need.
‘Walking around here, especially during winter, you can see the closed curtains and wonder about the people behind them’, he said.
‘Some may not be able to afford to put the heat on; some may not be eating properly.
‘So, we decided to invite people down for lunch, tea, and coffee in a warm setting.’
The response has been both overwhelming and heartwarming.
‘It took me by surprise’, Trevor admits.
‘We now have about 20 people coming in each week, and many are regulars.
‘They’ve embraced this as a weekly social event, a chance to chat and unwind. Some were initially hesitant but, once they came, they just kept coming back.’
For regular attendees, the initiative has become an essential part of their weekly routine.
Trevor shared the story of a former attendee who moved to England yet kept in touch and sent a heartfelt email asking to be welcomed back whenever she returned to the island.
‘It shows the strong connections people are building here’, he said.
The Woodbourne’s effort has drawn support from local individuals, with notable contributions from people like Barbara Shimmin, who brings homemade cakes each week, and Gerry McGinn of Gayle's Fayre, who travels weekly to deliver sandwiches.
‘Their generosity shows the true spirit of our community’, Trevor remarked.
Aside from providing warmth and food, the initiative aims to combat isolation, something Trevor is particularly passionate about.
‘There’s so much loneliness, so many people suffering in silence. Even just a few hours here, chatting and playing games, can make a difference’, he explained.
The Thursday gatherings feature rounds of bingo and other social activities, with prizes such as chocolate adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.
Trevor hopes to expand the program and encourages other pubs to start similar initiatives.
‘If they want to give it a try, I’ll help them get started’, he offered.
He has also suggested potential partnerships with local taxi companies to provide free transport for elderly patrons who may struggle to reach the pub independently.
‘I’m sure many would love to come but it might be hard for them’, Trevor said.
Beyond its role as a community hub during the day, the Woodbourne Pub continues to thrive as a traditional pub, offering live sports on six televisions, a Sunday night quiz hosted by local personality Simon Fletcher, and a vibrant social scene.
As Trevor proudly noted: ‘We’ve got something really special here, both with the warm space and the pub itself. The Woodbourne is, and always has been, a place for people to come together.’
Trevor’s dedication to the initiative goes beyond simply managing the event.
His message to anyone hesitating to join is simple: ‘Just come in, shut the door, and stay a while. You’ll find good company here’.