The Quilliam Group will be hosting a lecture on Royal Naval nutrition at the time of Captain John Quilliam on October 12, .
Speaking will be Jane Burgess, founder and owner of the Brambles Cookery School in Laxey, who has researched the topic. Captain John Quilliam, who has a statue dedicated to him in Castletown, was a Royal Navy officer who served as First Lieutenant on the boat HMS Victory at the Battle of Trafalgar.
The lecture, hosted by The Quilliam Group, will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 12 at Arbory Church.
Admission to the lecture is by ticket only, which are free and available at Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey, and within the parish from Mike Berry (824550), or Phil Smith (832146/495146).
There will be a quiz and music from 7.15pm.