Fenella Bridge in Peel is to close on Monday, September 8 for four weeks to allow for maintenance work.
As confirmed by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) in July, the bridge’s hydraulic systems will be overhauled, and the bridge, which links the West Quay with the East Quay, will be repainted.
This work will require the bridge's superstructure to be craned out of the harbour and placed on the stone pier behind the seafood bar at Weatherglass Corner.
The flap gate under the bridge will not be affected by this work and access for vessels to and from the inner harbour will be maintained.
Gary Saunders, acting director of Highway Services, said: ‘We appreciate that the work will cause some disruption, and we are keen to minimise that.
‘However, it is vital that routine maintenance is carried out.
‘We have waited until after the busy summer holidays to do the maintenance but we want to complete the work as soon as possible.
‘In September it’s likely to be drier than later in the year, minimising weather-related delays.
‘Warmer weather will also help the paint to dry more quickly.
‘In addition, there will be more daylight than later in the year, so our staff can work later into the afternoon.’
Fenella Bridge, which links the main part of the town with Fenella Beach and Peel Castle, weighs 14 tonnes and is now 20 years old.
Peel Castle remains open daily from 11am to 4.30pm, while the Seafood Bar at Weatherglass Corner and the Peel Breakwater Kiosk will remain open as usual during the works.
Public parking on the stone pier opposite Weatherglass Corner will not be available for the duration of these works.
At times, pedestrian access to the pier may also be restricted on safety grounds.
The work will start on Monday, September 8 and is planned to be completed by Saturday, October 4.