The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that Police responded to a a vulnerable male in Peel in conjunction with their partners yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
Police and ambulance crews could be seen on Albany Road, while The Great North Air Ambulance was also spotted circling over Peel before landing close to Queen Elizabeth II High School.
In an update on Friday morning, a Police spokesperson said: 'On Thursday 4th September, Police responded to a vulnerable male in Peel in conjunction with our partners.'