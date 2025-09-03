Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Queens, Douglas, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Eoin Molyneux at the Prospect, Douglas, 5.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Shark at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Sean Crossley and John Cowley at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jeff Jepson and Simon Rea at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jay and Ell at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Jim Inkson at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to midnight.
- Croteau, Ionian and Half Naked Headline at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm to midnight.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Sabrina Carpenter club night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1.30am.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.