Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Queens, Douglas, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Eoin Molyneux at the Prospect, Douglas, 5.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Shark at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Sean Crossley and John Cowley at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Jeff Jepson and Simon Rea at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jay and Ell at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Jim Inkson at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to midnight.

- Croteau, Ionian and Half Naked Headline at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm to midnight.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Sabrina Carpenter club night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1.30am.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.