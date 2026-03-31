A new support hub for people affected by sight loss has opened at Noble’s Hospital.
The Integrated Sight Support and Resource Hub was officially opened by Dr Janet Gray MBE recently.
It will be run by Eye Care Liaison Officer Lesley Hankinson in partnership with local charity Sight Matters.
The centre, which was previously the Macmillan Cancer Centre, has been transformed into a dedicated space where patients can attend appointments, access information and find out what support is available to them.
The hub also provides resources and equipment aimed at helping people manage the challenges associated with sight loss.
Ms Hankinson said the facility had been designed to provide a welcoming and private environment for people seeking advice and support.
She said: ‘This hub has been designed with people at its heart. It’s a space filled with resources and information to support anyone affected by eye conditions or sight loss – whether they’re looking for advice, reassurance, or practical help.
‘What makes this hub so important is that it offers something we didn’t have before - a dedicated, private and welcoming space.
‘It allows us to display equipment like magnifiers, provide easy access to leaflets and booklets, and most importantly offer a quiet place where people can talk openly and get the support they need.’
Ms Hankinson’s role involves providing a person-centred service to people of all ages affected by sight loss, as well as offering advice and information to families, friends and carers.
She also acts as a link between the hospital, Sight Matters and wider community and social services.
Ms Hankinson said: ‘Sight loss affects more than just the individual. My role includes sharing eye health information not just with patients, but also with their families, friends and carers.
‘I also act as a key link between the hospital, Sight Matters and wider social and community services to make sure people across the Island are supported in a joined-up and meaningful way.’
As part of the role, she offers practical advice such as guidance on administering eye drops, as well as emotional support.
She also helps patients through the certification and registration process for those who are partially sighted or severely sight impaired, enabling them to access the support available to them.
Ms Hankinson said she was grateful to Sight Matters for its support in establishing the hub, including providing equipment such as magnifiers and talking clocks.
Patients can also be referred to the charity’s Low Vision Clinic for specialist assessments.
In the future, sessions will also be held at the hub where people can drop in to find out more about available services and access support directly.
Catherine Bradley, chief executive of Sight Matters, said the new hub represented an important development for sight loss services on the Island.
She said: ‘The opening of the Integrated Sight Support and Resource Hub in the foyer of Noble’s Hospital marks a transformative milestone for sight loss services on the island.
‘Bringing together the expertise of Manx Care and Sight Matters helps create a seamless, person-centred pathway for people at the moment they need it most.
‘This hub is a gateway to accessing lifelong support, ensuring no one has to navigate the challenges of sight loss alone.’