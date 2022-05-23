The speed and light of the TT races

One of Paul Parker’s paintings form his exhibition ‘Speed and ‘Light’ ( Sean Purser )

An art exhibition capturing the drama and the speed of the island’s road racing will open at the Manx Museum this week ahead of TT 2022.

‘Speed and Light’ is a fast-paced, artistic journey around the world-famous TT course from the perspective of Manx landscape painter Paul Parker.

Motorsport is a favourite subject for Manxman Paul, who is normally found painting the island’s dramatic and picturesque landscape.

‘Speed and Light takes me back to my roots,’ said Paul , who first started to draw and paint motorbikes as a teenager.

‘Indeed, I started painting while I was saving up to buy my first motorcycle.

‘This exhibition is very much a personal one.

‘Some are well-known views around the course, others not so much. A chance to see the world through another’s eyes. It’s that simple,’ he added.

‘Having this exhibition in the Manx Museum means a lot. I used to go in and look at the paintings when I was 17 or so. I think it’s a sense of belonging to a place, a sense of contentment.

‘If I can continue living and painting on this lovely island, I will count myself a lucky man.’