The speed and light of the TT races
An art exhibition capturing the drama and the speed of the island’s road racing will open at the Manx Museum this week ahead of TT 2022.
‘Speed and Light’ is a fast-paced, artistic journey around the world-famous TT course from the perspective of Manx landscape painter Paul Parker.
Motorsport is a favourite subject for Manxman Paul, who is normally found painting the island’s dramatic and picturesque landscape.
‘Speed and Light takes me back to my roots,’ said Paul , who first started to draw and paint motorbikes as a teenager.
‘Indeed, I started painting while I was saving up to buy my first motorcycle.
‘This exhibition is very much a personal one.
‘Some are well-known views around the course, others not so much. A chance to see the world through another’s eyes. It’s that simple,’ he added.
‘Having this exhibition in the Manx Museum means a lot. I used to go in and look at the paintings when I was 17 or so. I think it’s a sense of belonging to a place, a sense of contentment.
‘If I can continue living and painting on this lovely island, I will count myself a lucky man.’
Speed and Light is a free exhibition at the Manx Museum art gallery and runs from Friday, May 27 to Monday, September 26, 2022.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.