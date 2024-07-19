The two-day Southern Agricultural Show will take place this weekend, with a large variety of events, activities and displays on offer in what is one of the highlights of the Manx calendar.
Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, the show will play host to livestock exhibits, food stalls, dog shows and island traders in a celebration of ‘all things Manx’.
The event will also welcome Jonathan Marshall to the island with his ‘horse and falconry’ display, while the ‘Vikings of Mann’ will perform as well as sheep dog trial demonstrations, pony club games, children’s sports and a ‘tractor tug of war’.
The main showing day at the event is on Saturday, when the winners of individual categories throughout the day are paraded for the ‘supreme championship’.
The identity of the supreme awards judge is traditionally kept ‘top secret’ until just before judging. The responsibility to choose this judge falls at the feet of this year’s society president Pippy Kermode.
Paracise Isle of Man will be attending on Saturday as well as Saraszestforlife on Sunday for exercise classes in the main ring.
There will also be a big screen in the beer garden showing the Olympics.
A spokesperson from the show said: ‘As one of the best events in the island’s summer calendar, you will be spoilt for choice with all we have to offer.
‘Part of the success of the show, which has kept it going for more than 110 years, is that there is something for the whole family.
‘With the show now attracting more than 12,000 visitors over the weekend, the dedicated volunteer committee are always improving the showground for visitors. This year, we hope to have made things even better for people making their way around the fields.’
The show prides itself in being a ‘local show’, with traders and caterers being encouraged to use as much local produce as possible during the two days.
Talking about this, the spokesperson continued: ‘The Southern Show has UNESCO Biosphere status from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture due to its support for the local community and local producers, and for working to create a better understanding of the benefits of using local.’
The first Southern Show was held in 1914 at Billown near Ballasalla.
It’s had several homes since then, as the event has evolved and grown. Having outgrown its previous site at Great Meadow, the show moved to Orrisdale Farm in 2021, thanks to the Kermode family offering the use of their land.
Kirree Kermode, who is part of the family and an avid farmer, said: ‘As livestock exhibitors for many generations, the agricultural show is a special day in the Manx calendar and when we heard there may be changes, we offered our support.
‘We have had so much enjoyment from the Southern District Agricultural Show, so we felt it was the right thing to do as a family.
‘The show is a platform for inspiration for many. And a great way to catch up with friends and neighbours too.’
According to organisers, last year’s show was the biggest and most attended so far.
Show secretary Zoe Hampton said: ‘We estimated that we had 12,000 visitors over the weekend, which was our best weekend ever.
‘Everyone loved the new show layout, the tractor demo area, tractor and trailer rides, all the local produce, the tractor tug of war. It’s just a fantastic weekend for everyone involved.’
Tickets for the two-day show are now on sale, with free entry for under 16s.
Admission on Saturday is priced at £8, while Sunday reduces to £6.
Free parking is also available, and dogs on leads must be kept away from livestock and the ‘fur and feather’ tent.