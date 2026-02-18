Presented by D’May Entertainment, this feel-good, family-friendly live production promises to bring fairytales to life through powerful live vocals, dazzling costumes and an immersive theatre experience designed to captivate audiences of all ages.
Performed by original princess characters in sparkling ball gowns, the show recreates the wonder of fairytale lands under the soft glow of candlelight.
Organisers say the unique atmosphere, combined with high-quality live performances, will transport audiences on a magical musical journey.
The production features beloved songs from hit films and stage favourites.
These include Tangled, Frozen, Moana, The Little Mermaid and the smash-hit musical Wicked, alongside other family favourites.
Each song is beautifully reimagined and performed live, adding a fresh twist to well-known classics.
With two daytime performances scheduled for 10:30am and 2:30pm, the event is perfectly timed for families looking for a special half-term treat.
The accessible showtimes aim to make it easy for younger children and their families to enjoy a memorable day at the theatre.
Standard tickets are priced at £20, with VIP tickets available for £25. Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dmayentertainment/e-yjgdya or in person at Celtic Gold in Peel.
Described as a magical celebration of music, imagination and fairytale wonder, The Princess Show promises an unforgettable experience for families seeking a touch of sparkle this February.
