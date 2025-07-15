‘There are so many things I constantly miss about the Isle of Man. I miss going to the Gaiety Theatre and getting a pot of Davison’s. The mostly free parking. Queenies. Brian Brough. The homemade mayo at Noa Bakehouse. The fairies. I miss how all ages of the community gather together for events, creating these unconventional, magical friendships that would seem kind of random on the mainland. I miss the slide at the NSC, followed by a tuna sandwich in the café upstairs. And seeing all your teachers at The Outback.’