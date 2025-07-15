From sax solos in the Manx Youth Orchestra to indie tours across America, Lily Wolter’s creative journey has taken her far. But the Isle of Man has always been where the magic started. Now recognised as one of this year’s Gef 30 Under 30 winners in the Creativity category, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, Lily’s work as a musician and tattoo artist continues to evolve, inspire and, at times, completely surprise her.
Gef’s 30 Under 30 is part of the Media Isle of Man family, celebrating young people across the island who are making a positive impact in their communities, careers, or creative fields and is proudly supported by our newspapers and digital platforms.
Lily said: ‘I grew up playing saxophone in the Manx Youth Orchestra and wind band.
‘Then I started playing bass when I was 15 and helped my older brother Jack run an open mic night at The Bridge every Thursday. That evolved into our own band, Your Gold Teeth, where we played for years around the island every weekend.’
These early DIY gigs gave her the confidence to pursue music full-time, leading to the formation of Penelope Isles (named for both her mother and the Isle of Man), a dreamy alt-rock band now signed to Bella Union, the British independent record label founded in 1997 by members of the Cocteau Twins. Since then, she’s played Glastonbury, toured America four times, and released two records, with a third on the way.
‘I think a lot of people believe there’s money to be made as a musician, when most of us do it for the love and pick up other work to pay the bills,’ says Lily. ‘That’s why I started learning how to tattoo.’
And it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Her second album dropped during the pandemic, a moment that Lily says felt like a ‘huge step backwards’ after the excitement of their debut. ‘It was a tense time for the band, as friends and siblings. We nearly packed it in. But we learned so much, from what we want the music to sound like, to how we treat one another.’
And while Lily moved to Brighton 10 years ago to pursue her music career, she maintains a strong link to the Isle of Man and often makes it back to the island to tattoo and play gigs.
‘There are so many things I constantly miss about the Isle of Man. I miss going to the Gaiety Theatre and getting a pot of Davison’s. The mostly free parking. Queenies. Brian Brough. The homemade mayo at Noa Bakehouse. The fairies. I miss how all ages of the community gather together for events, creating these unconventional, magical friendships that would seem kind of random on the mainland. I miss the slide at the NSC, followed by a tuna sandwich in the café upstairs. And seeing all your teachers at The Outback.’