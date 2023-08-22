Following its win of the local CAMRA 2023 Pub of the Year, The Trafalgar Hotel has won CAMRA Regional Pub of the Year for Cumbria, Lancashire and the Isle of Man.
It means the Ramsey pub is now one of the top 16 finalist pubs in the CAMRA UK National Pub of the Year competition, beating a multi award winner and 2014 National Pub of the Year winner, The Swan With Two Necks based in Clitheroe, Lancashire.
It's believed to be the first time a Manx pub has beat both Cumbria and Lancashire to make it into to the top 16 of the CAMRA National Pub of the Year Competition.
This is voted for by members of the Campaign for Real Ale, which is a voluntary consumer organisation that promotes real ale, cider, perry and traditional British pubs and clubs.
Members of CAMRA national UK branch came to the island to judge The Trafalgar, however they don't inform the pub ahead of visiting.
It is unclear when The Trafalgar will know how it's done in the top 16 of the CAMRA National Pub of the Year Competition.
In June, Isle of Man Today reported that "The Traf", on West Quay in Ramsey, had won the Isle of Man 2023 CAMRA Pub of the Year for the second year in a row. We spoke to Landlady Steph Tiesteel as well as some of the locals at the time.