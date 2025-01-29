Now that the longest, most depressing month is at an end, it’s time to get all lovey dovey. Whether it’s celebrating romantic love, friendship love, or family love, the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort is doing everything it can to make sure you have a Valentine’s Day to remember.
Fancy a romantic meal Lady and the Tramp style? Well, love is in the air and on the menu at the Comis. Treat your special someone to a romantic dinner, with live entertainment, and an option to include fancy wine pairings:
- £69.00 per person for the Valentine’s menu.
- £100.00 per person with wine pairing.
Both are available on Friday, 14th February (Valentines Day) and Saturday, 15th February. Got your appetite whetted? Excellent, head on over to comishotel.com to check out the full menu. You can either book a table online or by calling the Comis on 661111.
The small print: Please use reference code "VALENTINE'S" if booking online. A deposit of £20 per person will need to be paid to confirm the booking. A discretionary service charge of 10% will be added to your final bill on the day.
If you’d rather avoid paying for a taxi home or want to extend the romance – you should, it’s a day to treat yourselves – then why not check out the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort’s Valentine’s Escape. It includes:
- An overnight stay in the Comis’ classic double room.
- A romantic dinner, with live entertainment, and an option to include wine pairings.
- A breakfast SO GOOD it might just repair your broken marriage and make you fall in love again.
Prices range from £287.00 per couple on Friday, 14th and £297.00 per couple on Saturday, 15th.
If you’d like to indulge and make your Valentine’s Day even more special, then you can go that extra mile with one of these upgrades:
- A bottle of Comis Prosecco in the room – £39.50
- Cupid's touch room decoration – £25.00
Available on Friday, 14th February & Saturday, 15th February 2025. Book now by contacting the reservations team at [email protected] or give the Comis a call on 661111.
‘But what about the kids?’ I hear you ask. The Comis Hotel has gone all out to make sure you’re accommodated for and can have the romantic Valentine’s Day you deserve no matter what your circumstance.
Presenting the pièce de résistance: The Comis Hotel’s Valentine’s Family Escape.
This package has been created for a whole family to enjoy. Check in, doll yourselves up for a fabulous dinner with live entertainment, and they will look after the little ones. Between 5:30-8:30pm, qualified (DBS checked) childcare experts will entertain your Valentine’s cherubs with games, activities, face painting, soft-play, films, and a finger buffet so you hard-working parents can enjoy a bit of 'us time'.
To book the Family Valentine's dinner & stay call reception on 01624 66111. The deal is available on Friday, 14th February and Saturday, 15th February (2025, just in case that wasn’t obvious). The cost of the package is £20 per child in addition to the Valentine’s Escape price and it’s suitable for children aged between 2 and 10. Spaces are limited so get booking early to secure your spot!