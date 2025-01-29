This package has been created for a whole family to enjoy. Check in, doll yourselves up for a fabulous dinner with live entertainment, and they will look after the little ones. Between 5:30-8:30pm, qualified (DBS checked) childcare experts will entertain your Valentine’s cherubs with games, activities, face painting, soft-play, films, and a finger buffet so you hard-working parents can enjoy a bit of 'us time'.