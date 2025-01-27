‘Onyx Storm’ by Rebecca Yarris
Hardback, Piatkus Books, £25
Brace yourself for the breath-taking follow-up to global bestsellers Fourth Wing and Iron Flame from Rebecca Yarris.
The battle has truly begun, with enemies closing in from within and without. Violet Sorrengail must journey beyond the Arietian wards to seek allies to stand with Navarre.
The trip will challenge every bit of her wit, luck, and strength, to save what she loves - her dragons, her family, her home, and him. Even if it means keeping a secret so big, it could destroy everything.
They need an army. They need power. They need magic. And they need the one thing only Violet can find - the truth.
‘So Thrilled for You’ by Holly Bourne
Hardback, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99
A book for women, unpicking the complications of female friendships and rites of passage, of envy, longing, petty jealousy and deep-seated loathing - with a plot that twists and unfolds into dark humour, pathos and unexpected drama.
The scene is set on a scorching day as a group of 30 somethings reunite to celebrate at a baby shower that the recipient did not even want.
As the disparate group of university friends gather, someone starts a house fire and all of them become suspects.
The police investigation uncovers the shocking truth, which leaves them all reeling.