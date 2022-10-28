The word on the street: Do you like fireworks?
+ 1
(View All)
Public opinions on fireworks displays - Janet Barrow and Paul Barrow (Douglas) with Luli the dog
Subscribe newsletter
With people’s attention turning towards Guy Fawkes night this Saturday, fireworks have been seen and heard across the island.
We went to Strand Street to ask people in Douglas what they thought of fireworks displays, and should people be allowed to buy fireworks for themselves?
Janet and Paul Barrow, from Laxey, talked about the differences this year and what this time of year is like for them and their dog Luli.
Janet said: ‘I really don’t think it is a good idea to be burning money.
‘There are a lot of people who are really suffering. They’re going to be getting cold, they can’t afford food and they’re going to be wondering where their taxes are being used.
‘To burn it in front of their eyes, I don’t think that’s very thoughtful.’
As dog owners, they are very wary of the distress the displays can put on animals.
Janet said: ‘We used to have a dog and he had a bad heart. We used to get frightened he would have a heart attack and die.’
Her husband Paul said: ‘Some of the risk of allowing people to buy them individually is that a lot of people don’t take responsibility.
‘In terms of public fireworks displays, if they made more of an effort and the wealthier people could make a donation to try to make people feel happier, that’s fine, but if it’s what I have seen, 15 minutes and blow a few thousand pounds on it, then it’s probably not a good idea.’
We spoke to Ben Roobottom and Sarena Bhargava, two medical professionals about their opinions on the fireworks displays in the island.
Ben said: ‘My parents have five dogs that I regularly see, and they (the dogs) wouldn’t be too happy about it.’
We then asked Sarena what her opinion is on private displays in people’s homes.
She said: ‘It scares wildlife as well, so from that point of view maybe they should be a bit more controlled.’
Ben added: ‘To be fair, I don’t see supermarkets selling them over here, which they do across, so you could argue that actually it is more controlled here.’
Two visitors, Colin and Rozzie Langford from Templepatrick, County Antrim in Northern Ireland, were keen to tell us about their experiences with private and public displays.
Colin said: ‘We used to have five dogs and we have plenty of cats.
‘Obviously the loud bangs could spook them so that would make me less in favour of them.’
Rozzie said: ‘I would say the only way to help a dog is to stay home with it, that’s the way to let them be calm.’
Colin then talked about the risks of unlicensed people buying fireworks.
He said: ‘People can misuse fireworks, putting them through letter boxes, frighten vulnerable people and hurting themselves is a risk as well.
‘So I would rather it was controlled which we’ve had for rather a long time in Northern Ireland.’
Northern Ireland have had strict control on fireworks since the Troubles.
Simon Hudd, from London, has had a very different experience of fireworks than many in the island.
He said: ‘I do find they go off at all times of the year and I’m never quite sure what festivity I’ve missed out on because it’s all-year-round now.
‘I’ve noticed them going off at random times in the day so that will go on for the rest of the year probably.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |