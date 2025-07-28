Taylor Jake Murphy threw a combination of boiling water and sugar over four prisoners at Jurby prison on December 134 last year as they sat eating dinner.
He appeared at the Court of General Gaol for sentencing on Friday where CCTV footage was shown of the attack in which Murphy can be seen loitering and going in and out of his cell as the four men eat their meals.
Suddenly, Murphy runs towards them carrying a kettle and throws it over them. One or two of them fall to the floor before one of the men squares up to Murphy before being separated by prisoner officers and other inmates.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Caroon told the court that the four inmates were eating dinner A wing, at the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby, on December 13 when Murphy attacked them.
The kettle was said to have contained boiling water and sugar - a concoction commonly referred to as ‘prison napalm’. The effect is similar to hot oil burns, making it a potentially painful weapon.
Following the attack, one of the inmates started shouting: ‘I’ve been swilled,’ which is said to be the expression used in prison for when boiling water or urine is thrown over someone.
An empty sugar packet was found in the bin, in the defendant’s cell.
Murphy was said to have been targeting one of the men with the attack.
Two of the inmates suffered burns to their head and neck, with peeling skin, while the other two received lesser burns.
When interviewed, Murphy, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
On Friday, Deemster Graeme Cook noted the mental health issues Murphy suffered and was minded to suspend any sentence if he could receive the right treatment in the community.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough admitted she was worried about the lack of treatment her client had received in prison. She told the court he should be receiving dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) which helps people manage thoughts and emotions.
She said: ‘He has not seen a psychiatrist for two-and-a-half months and has not been given DBT.
‘My client has a mix of mental health issues and that will not change by being in prison.’
Deemster Cook decided to adjourn the case so the Probation Service could clarify whether suitable treatment would be available to Murphy in the community.
He said: ‘I am conscious of everything going on with this case. I have a responsibility to the public which includes rehabilitation.’
The case was adjourned so the Probation Service could produce a brief report before sentencing takes place.
Deemster Cook said: ‘If the probation report is positive then I will consider a suspended sentence with supervision otherwise he will receive a short prison sentence.’