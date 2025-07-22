A man who headbutted a police officer, launched a racist tirade, and made bizarre sexual comments about sheep has been ordered to do community service.
Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Sydney Kelly was arrested outside the Nags Head and shouted: ‘I will s**** your sheep. You’re f****** picking on me cos I’m white.’
He appeared before magistrates on July 15, entering guilty pleas to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour, and was sentenced to 120 hours’ community service.
Kelly was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to one police officer and £250 to another, as well as £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were on patrol during the TT period, on May 28.
While in Victoria Street, they heard raised voices coming from the Nags Head.
They spoke to Kelly outside the pub and described him as having glazed eyes and slurring his words.
He began shouting at the officers: ‘I will s*** your sheep. I will s**** your sheep.
‘You’re f****** picking on me cos I’m white. Come on then, get the van.’
He then shouted obscenities containing racial slurs before saying ‘You’re picking on me cos I’m white.’
The officers went to put handcuffs on the defendant, but he refused to give them his second wrist and continued with a torrent of racial abuse directed at one of the officers.
More officers arrived and Kelly was taken to the van as he shouted: ‘An Englishman being arrested by a f****** foreigner.’
Police used Pava spray to restrain him and he then threw his head back, butting an officer.
A probation report was prepared which said that the defendant, who lives at Hope Street in Douglas, was employed as a groundworker.
He told the probation officer that he had been out drinking with his cousin on the day in question, between 6.30pm and 10pm, and had consumed eight to 10 pints of lager.
Kelly rated himself as a ‘seven or eight’ when asked how drunk he was on a scale of one to 10.
He said that it had been a very hot day and he hadn’t eaten, and that he may have been a bit loud initially.
But reflecting on his behaviour, he said it had been ‘five minutes of stupidity’, and that he’d consumed too much alcohol.
Kelly said that he was ashamed and embarrassed about the language he’d used.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘He should rightly be embarrassed and ashamed for that choice of language.
‘It was five minutes of madness. He initially retorted with some bizarre comment about sheep, then the tirade we have heard.’
Mr Wood entered a basis of plea on behalf of the defendant, which said that the headbutt had been reckless, and a result of Kelly lashing his head around after being Pava sprayed, rather than a deliberate attack.
He agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.