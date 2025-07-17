A third man jailed for his part in the alleged gang rape of a young woman in Douglas has had his conviction quashed.
A retrial has already been ordered for two other men allegedly involved in the incident.
The two men, who cannot be named under anonymity laws introduced by the Isle of Man Government in 2023, successfully appealed against their convictions and sentences.
On Thursday, the third man, who also cannot be named, was granted leave to appeal and had his conviction quashed by Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC during a short hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
Prosecutor Roger Kane previously conceded the arguments put forward by the two other men’s advocates, which were not discussed during the hearing. The Judges of Appeal upheld those arguments.
He said the grounds of appeal for the third man were the same as one of the other defendants.
The three men were originally sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in custody after being found guilty by a jury following a 10-day trial in October 2023.
The alleged offences took place in the early hours of June 25, 2022, at a flat in the Douglas area.
Two of the men accepted that they had had sex with the complainant but said it was consensual. The third man denied having sex with her.
One man was sentenced to 16 years, another to 14 years and six months, and the third to 15 years and nine months.
A new trial is likely to be held early next year although Judge of Appeal Cross KC hoped it would be held ‘as soon as possible’ and preferably in 2025.
All three men are set to appear in court next month where they will be arraigned.
On Thursday, the third man was remanded in custody although a bail application could be submitted in the near future.