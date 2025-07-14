Thirty-six-year-old Kirsty Louise Williams admitted the offence and also had her licence endorsed with four penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Williams left her home in her Audi A3, at Julian Road in Douglas, on May 22.
Witnesses heard the collision and came outside.
Williams got out of her Audi and wrote down her details for the other vehicle owners.
A breathalyser test produced a result of 24, below the legal limit of 35.
However, a doctor deemed Williams not fit to drive, due to a combination of alcohol, stress, and lack of sleep.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked magistrates to deal with the offence with a financial penalty.
Mr Peterson said that the only previous conviction was now some years ago, and that although the defendant had alcohol in her system it had not been the issue this time.
The advocate said that his client was the full-time carer for her grandparents and had been suffering from anxiety and a lack of sleep at the time.
He said that Williams accepted that she should not have gotten in her car, but that she had stayed at the scene afterwards and spoken to the owners of the other vehicles.
Mr Peterson asked magistrates to show mercy, and spare the defendant from a driving ban, saying it would make her caring responsibilities all but impossible.
Magistrates also ordered Williams to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.