The Department of Infrastructure has announced a scheduled road closure for Tholt Y Will Road in Lezayre as part of essential drainage improvement works.
The closure will take effect from Monday, October 14, and is expected to last until Wednesday, October 23, although it may extend if further work is required.
The drainage works will involve clearing ditches and gullies between Sulby and Sulby Reservoir, with exploratory excavations planned in the switchback section of the road.
Depending on the findings from these excavations, the installation of a new culvert may be necessary to address ongoing issues with surface water runoff.
During the closure, which will occur between the junction with Sulby Claddagh Road and the entrance to Sulby Reservoir, the road will be closed from 9am to 4pm on weekdays.
However, should the installation of a new culvert be deemed necessary, the closure may shift to a 24-hour basis until the culvert work is completed.
The Department will provide further updates if this adjustment occurs.
Additionally, Lezayre Commissioners have arranged for roadside hedge maintenance throughout the valley during the closure.
Residents should note that vehicular access to all properties will be available from the direction of Sulby during the closure.
Manx Utilities will also be conducting unrelated works under temporary traffic lights at the bottom of Sulby Glen Road near the Claddagh junction during this same period.