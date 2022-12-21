As a new service for individuals with ME and Long Covid gets underway, Thomase Cleator, a sheep farmer who lives with ME has highlighted the issues faced by children who have the condition.
This is in response to the recent launch of the service provided by Manx Care, which has not been extended to individuals under 18.
Myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, has a variety of symptoms including fatigue, pain, poor memory and brain fog.
Thomase was diagnosed with the condition when he was 12, and has spoken out about the impacts that the condition had on his education.
He said: ‘I had no one fighting for me or supporting me at school, I only had a handful of teachers that seemed to want to do something.
‘The kind of feeling I got from teachers was “he’s not going to make it to GCSEs so there is not any point in focusing on him”, so I felt like I was pushed to the side.’
He added: ‘I left school with no GCSEs. I didn’t sit any exams, and it’s really upset me to this day because that then impacts the rest of my life.
‘Losing your education, makes it a struggle on employment. I am self-employed because there are few people that would take me on with the things I need as someone with ME and also as someone with no GCSEs.
‘I am lucky that I can do farming, and pay the bills, but other people may not have that.’
When Thomase was diagnosed, he was not provided any support, or explanation of what this may mean for him: ‘I was 12, and I had to look it up, and figure out how I would deal with it on my own, which really takes a toll on you mentally and emotionally.’
The Department of Health and Social Care has previously confirmed it will submit a separate business case for those under the age of 18.