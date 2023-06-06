Fines totalling £22,940 have been issued to five individuals and 11 businesses for income tax and national insurance related offences by magistrates.
Costs were awarded.
In the cases noted below, where the relevant return(s) and/or account(s) remain outstanding, a court order was granted requiring the submission of those return(s).
Failed to pay Income Tax Instalment Payments and/or Class 1 National Insurance Contributions by the due date:
A3 Island Marquees Limited, of Market Street, Peel, six offences, fined £2,330.
Dining by Chris Franklin, of Falcon Street, Douglas, eight offences, fined £2,680.
MBM Restaurants Limited, of Harcroft Meadow, Douglas, two offences, fined £1,150.
Panelcraft Insurance Repair Centre Limited, of Carr’s Lane, Tromode, 18 offences, fined £4,750.
Revolution Fitness Limited, of Balthane Park, Ballasalla, 10 offences, fined £1,940.
Succulent Savouries Limited T/A Leonardo’s Restaurant, of Castle Street, Castletown, 12 offences, fined £2250.00.
The Mill Shop (Douglas) Limited T/A River Island Clothing Co, of Strand Street, Douglas, six offences, fined £1,540.
Xander Limited, of Devonshire Crescent, Douglas, two offences, fined £1,150.
Failed to submit Personal Income Tax Return(s) at the correct time:
Roderick Paul Fitton, of Whitestone Terrace, Ballasalla, one offence, fined £500.
Reginald John Hodgson, of Howarden Avenue, Douglas, one offence, fined £500.
Linda McCormack, of Kensington Road, Douglas, three offences, fined £300.
Shona Lindsey Wright, of Lakeside View, Douglas, one offence, fined £0.
Failed to comply with a Notice to submit Company Income Tax Return(s):
Sandra Louise Patterson (Officer of Miracles Limited), of Kings Court, Ramsey, three offences, fined £1,350.
Failed to comply with a Notice to submit Accounts in support of a Company Income Tax Return:
Sandra Louise Patterson (Officer of Miracles Limited), of Kings Court, Ramsey, one offence, fined £750.
Failed to comply with a Notice to submit Accounts in support of a Personal Income Tax Return:
Richard Thomas Osborne, of Gleneedle, Lower Foxdale, two offences, fined £600.