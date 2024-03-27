More than 240 young people received their bronze or silver Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award at a special ceremony at the Gaiety Theatre on Tuesday.
Secondary school students and independent groups achieved their awards after volunteering, taking part in physical activity and learning new skills, while also completing an expedition.
The theme of this year’s ceremony was the expedition, with different groups speaking about their own experiences on the night.
This included Autism Initiatives, who completed their expedition using a mix of walking and outdoor activities.
Each recipient of an award received a certificate from Thelma Corrin, who has accommodated hundreds of participants over the years at her campsite in Ballaspit, St John’s.
Alison Barnes, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s awards coordinator, said: ‘This is one of my favourite events of the year, as it represents the end of the journey through a particular award and a celebration of the personal achievements of each individual.’
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘As Education Minister, I am proud to endorse the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and congratulate all those who have achieved an award this year.
‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards instill essential life skills, foster resilience, and cultivate a sense of responsibility and leadership amongst our young people that not only enhances academic achievements, but empowers individuals to excel in all facets of life, contributing positively to our communities and society at large.’
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is offered at all five secondary schools and a number of voluntary youth organisations, while participants can also choose to work towards their awards independent of an award group.
Those who go on to attain their gold award will be presented at an event hosted by Government House.