Thousands raised for good causes as riders do 100 laps of TT circuit

On lap 80 of the challenge the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer joined Steve Marsh (doing a proxy lap for Ian Pert), Gaz Notman and Rod Callister

Over £2,000 has been raised for three local charities thanks to a huge motorcycle challenge.

The 100 laps 100 riders 100 hours event saw riders participate in a relay of the TT Mountain course to raise money for the Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club, the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund and the Isle of Man Schoolboy Motocross Club.

The annual event sees at least 100 riders do a relay of 100 laps of the mountain course in 100 hours to raise money.

Sir John Lorimer, the Lieutenant Governor, started the event off on Wednesday by flagging the first rider, Peter Maddocks away, and even did a lap of the course himself on Saturday evening.

The event was run out of the Victory Café, which allowed organiser Steve Marsh to stay for its duration, as he was overseeing the entire 100-hour event.

It is the main fundraiding event in the calendar for the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.

The Fund is run by Dave and Sue Redmayne, who aim to keep their son Billy’s memory alive and remember the great things he achieved in his short life.

Billy was just 25 when he lost his life in a racing incident in April 2016 at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

As they put it: ‘He helped a lot of people over the years, encouraging them and offering advice, whether it be in racing or the army.

‘Our aim is to support as many people as we can.’