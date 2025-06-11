Police are investigating an alleged assault in the south of the island.
The offence is reported to have taken place on Monday (June 9) at Fairy Hill, Ballafesson.
Police said there was no risk to the wider public.
Two men who have been released on bail while investigations continue.
Witnesses are being urged to contact police headquarters.
A spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that an investigation is taking place into allegation of assault where the parties involved were known to each other and the incident was confined to specific locality with no risk to the wider public.
‘At this time two adult males are on police bail whilst enquiries continue. We are aware that there are a number of witnesses to speak to who may not have come forward and would ask them to contact Police HQ on 631212 quoting 97/4520/25. ‘