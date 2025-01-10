Manx Care officials have met again with representatives of the British Medical Association in a bid to end a pay dispute with doctors.
They are asking for a 12.6% pay increase but the government are only offering 6% for 2023-24 and 4% for 2024-25, in line with the offers made to nurses and other healthcare professionals.
Manx Care and the British Medical Association (BMA) met on December 19, facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS).
At that meeting, Manx Care made a revised offer to the existing offer of 6% for 2023/2024 and 4% for 2024/2025, and this was then followed up in writing to the BMA.
The revised offer from Manx Care seeks to uplift all doctors who are currently on a lower pay scale to be equal to the 2024 figures in England, and would hold those positions who already earn higher than England at the current rate (with the additional 6% already agreed for 23/24, and 4% already agreed for 24/25).
A further meeting took place on Thursday, facilitated by MIRS, to continue discussions.
The BMA has not accepted this offer and has sought improvements.
Both sides agree that Isle of Man may need to consider going beyond parity with pay scales in England in order to support recruitment and retention of high-calibre doctors.
They have also sought clarification on detail on the offer proposed, as different level of uplift would apply to different grades of doctors.
Manx Care and the BMA have agreed to a further meeting, supported by MIRS to continue negotiations.