Three people have been admitted being involved in a money laundering operation.
Mark Anthony Lucas, aged 37, of Clypse Road, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of acquiring, possessing, or transferring criminal property, committed between December 2021 and July 2023.
Muhammed Hoosen, aged 26, of Main Road, Greeba, admitted nine counts of the same offences, committed between May 2021 and June 2023.
Debbie Kidger-Preston, aged 47, of Ballafletcher Road, Douglas, pleaded guilty to six counts of the offence, committed between January 2022 and July 2023.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that the amount of money involved totalled between £243,000 and £293,000, and that the case was too serious for summary court, and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Lucas, Hoosen and Kidger-Preston to the higher court for sentencing, where they will make their first appearance on January 12.
All three have been granted bail.