Three men have appeared in court after an alleged incident at Demesne Road in Douglas.
Brothers Reece James Thompson, aged 27, of Demesne Road, Douglas, and Lewis Keenan Thompson, aged 26, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, are both charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Brian Paul Wootton, aged 45, of Demesne Road, Douglas, is charged with affray.
It is alleged that there was an altercation on August 29 which involved the brothers using scaffolding poles and Mr Wootten using a tyre jack.
Mr Wootton is alleged to have suffered a broken leg during the incident.
The case was adjourned until September 14.
Bail was granted for all three men in the sum of £500.