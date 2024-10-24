The Department of Infrastructure has announced a major road closure on Groves Road, Douglas, beginning on Thursday, November 7, to facilitate crucial drainage improvement works.
The project, aimed at reducing the risk of severe flooding, is expected to last until the end of January 2025.
The works are part of a comprehensive flood mitigation scheme designed to address the capacity issues of the culvert carrying Farmhill Stream under Groves Road.
Studies commissioned by the Department revealed that during extreme weather events, the current drainage infrastructure poses a significant flood risk to both Groves Road and the National Sports Centre (NSC).
The improvements aim to prevent potential flooding events that are anticipated to occur once in every 100 years or more frequently due to climate change.
Scope of the project
The planned work see the excavation of Groves Road roughly between the entrance and exit of the NSC car park.
A new 900mm overflow pipe will be installed, connecting to a second outfall located east of the NSC.
The project also includes constructing additional carriageway gullies and linking existing ones to the new pipe.
Additionally, existing utility services will be relocated as needed.
Once the drainage infrastructure is in place, the affected section of Groves Road will be fully resurfaced.
The Department has also announced upgrades to the bus stops serving the NSC, installing Kassel kerbs to improve accessibility for those with mobility issues.
The pedestrian crossing near the NSC will also undergo refurbishment.
Following a tender process, local firm Paul Carey and Sons Ltd (PCS) has been appointed as the principal contractor for the works.
Road closures and access arrangements
The section of Groves Road will be closed through traffic starting on November, 7.
However, vehicular access from New Castletown Road will be maintained for residents of Saddle Mews, Springfield Avenue and houses at the top of Groves Road.
Access to the NSC pool and sports hall will also be preserved.
In addition, access will be maintained via Pulrose Bridge and Peel Road for Pulrose housing estate, Manor Park School, the Pre-school Assessment Centre, Pulrose shops, Douglas Golf Club, the Middle River Industrial Estate, and The Bowl.
Pedestrian access will remain unaffected throughout the project.
Businesses in the vicinity, including Domino’s, will remain accessible at all times.
Bus Vannin is set to issue updates on any changes to its services in due course.
Residents and road users are advised to follow posted diversions and allow for extra travel time during this period.