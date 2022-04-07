Three more Covid-19 related deaths confirmed

There have been three more Covid-19 related deaths in the island, bringing the total amount since the start of the pandemic to 87, according to the latest government Covid-19 surveillance report.

There are also a record number of people in hospital with the virus.

A snapshot within the report of the hospital shows 29 patients currently admitted with a coronavirus positive status.

Manx Care has warned it is expecting to see an increase in Covid-19 in the community later this month as locals return from Easter holidays.

However, more generally, this week saw a further fall in case numbers which has been seen across all age groups.

This is reflected by a further fall in the reproduction number to 0.68 from last week’s 0.99, indicating continued slowing in transmission.