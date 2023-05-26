Three men were yesterday committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery accused of rape.
Graham Peter Skillicorn, aged 63, of Cushag Road, Douglas, Steven John Cannon, aged 43, last address Murray’s Road, Douglas, and James Marcus Doherty, are all jointly charged with the offence, which is alleged to have been committed on June 25.
The allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and they will appear at that court on a date to be set.
Bail continues for Mr Skillicorn, who was represented by advocate James Peterson, and Mr Doherty, who was represented by Ian Kermode, but no bail application could be made for Mr Cannon, as his advocate David Reynolds said that his client currently had no suitable bail address to put forward, so he is remanded in custody.