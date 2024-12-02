Three people have already been arrested for drink driving in the first weekend of the police Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.
Operation Ripple Effect was launched at the weekend to raise awareness over the dangers of drink or drug driving. The emphasis this year is on the terrible impact drink driving can have on people.
With the arrival of December, the festivities are well underway with many Christmas parties and work dos taking place.
It proved a frustrating start to the campaign with officers arresting three drivers suspected of being over the limit.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘Three bad decisions this weekend - three arrests on suspicion of drink driving.
‘A reckless decision could cost you everything. Make the right choice for yourself, your family, and everyone on the road. Make the right decision: Don’t drink or drug drive.
‘Plan ahead of next weekend- use public transport, arrange a lift, or ensure you have a safe way home.’