Three degree courses have been suspended by University College Isle of Man (UCM) because of issues around lack of demand.
Education Minister Daphne Caine confirmed the degrees suspended were BA Honours in creative practice, BA Honours in history and heritage and BSC honours in health and social care during the House of Keys sitting this week.
She was responding to a question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge who asked why history degree courses have been stopped at UCM and whether any other degree courses have been stopped
Mrs Caine said: ‘At the Easter break, three degree courses were suspended. UCM monitors the application numbers for all courses and makes informed decisions about what can be offered.
‘Significant time and effort is invested in reviewing all applications and, on this occasion, after careful consideration the difficult decision was made to withdraw the history and heritage degree course for 2025/26.
‘The UCM senior leadership team uses a variety of metrics to determine the viability of any provision in order to make a timely decision whether to withdraw or continue a degree course.’
Mrs Caine said the metrics include the number of applications, how students have progressed and the residential status of those enrolled.
She said: ‘These metrics help to determine whether the learning experience and achievement potential of each course is of the highest possible quality. The number of applications received for the course is not a determining factor on its own.’
Ms Edge suggested there had been a lack of support for those who had been accepted onto the courses for September and were told they would just have to ‘go off island’.
But Mrs Caine refuted this and said UCM has been ‘very supportive’ to those affected. She also said there are alternative courses at UCM these students could enrol on.