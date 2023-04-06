A 24-year-old has admitted kicking a man in the head while he was on the ground at a taxi rank, fracturing his jaw in three places.
Ryan Lee Daly pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 5.
The victim was said to have had his jaw wired together with screws for four to six weeks.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Daly, who lives in Cronkbourne Village near Douglas, was at the taxi rank at Victoria Street in Douglas on February 12, at 12.25am.
Witnesses said they saw him punch the victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground.
Daly was then said to have kicked him in the head with a full-blown kick, described by the witnesses as like he was ‘kicking a rugby ball’.
Police arrested him at the scene and he was described as drunk.
He was interviewed at police headquarters and said that he could remember the punch, but not the kick until he had been told about it.
A doctor examined the victim and said that he had suffered three fractures to the jaw, which then became infected, resulting in him having to take antibiotics and have an operation.
His jaw was wired together with screws and he was discharged on February 20.
Mr Swain submitted that the assault was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The court heard that Daly has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood, representing Daly, agreed that the case should go to the higher court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to co-operate with probation in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.