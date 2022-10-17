Tim Crookall back in the Department for Enterprise
Subscribe newsletter
Tim Crookall is back in the Department for Enterprise just months after stepping down as minister.
The Peel MHK will be joining the department to take on the role of member for tourism and motorsport.
Minister for Enterprise Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Tim back to the Department for Enterprise.
‘Tim’s invaluable experience not only stems from previous roles but also his own personal interest in the island’s tourism and motorsport sectors.
‘I am sure he will make a trusted and valuable member and I know the sectors will welcome him as their representative.
‘I would also like to add my thanks to Rob Callister MHK who served the sectors passionately and diligently throughout his six years at the Department for Enterprise.’
Tim Crookall MHK has recently held key political roles at the Department of Education and Children, and Infrastructure, with a varied parliamentary career, including experience stretching back to Home Affairs in 2006 and the Department of Community, Culture and Leisure in 2011.
More recently Mr Crookall was a member within the Department for Enterprise between 2016 and 2020 and was Minister for Enterprise for a short period in 2022 before deciding to step back from ministerial duties and the Council of Ministers.
Mr Crookall commented: ‘The tourism industry has a big undertaking on its hands as we continue to reclaim market share following Covid-19.
‘The Visit Isle of Man board has a solid strategy in place to build visitor numbers over the next 10 years and I’m excited to join the Board and play my role in supporting this going forward.
‘Motorsports have always held a place in my heart and I’m keen to join the team in planning for 2023, ensuring we have the infrastructure and support in place to make a successful and safe series of events next year.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |