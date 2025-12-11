Building work on a long-awaited and much-needed new Castle Rushen High School could begin next summer.
An indicative timeline for the project has been published in a written reply to a Tynwald question.
It says tender documentation for expressions of interest for the design and build contract is expected to be issued this month, and a planning application is due to be submitted in April.
A Tynwald motion for funding approval is earmarked for June, ahead of construction starting on site in the summer of 2026.
Replying to a Tynwald question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, Education Minister Daphne Caine said the original working programme prepared in 2024 no longer applied due to a switch from a ‘traditional delivery route to a design and build delivery model’.
She said: ‘The department is now working to an updated sequence of procurement and design activities as the scheme progresses.’
The Minister said the timeline remains subject to the ‘usual governance, planning and procurement processes’.
She said there are a number of procurement milestones to reach on a project such as Castle Rushen High School, some of which have been met.
Mrs Caine said during the year, tenders were issued and awarded, resulting in the appointment of AtkinsRealis as the integrated consultancy team and Sheppard Robson as the lead architectural consortium.
McGarrigle Architects had provided on-island architectural support in early 2025.
The Minister said: ‘These appointments have enabled the design to progress through Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stage 2 and the commencement of structured client engagement activity.
‘A political update meeting in November briefed Ministers on the progress made to that point and the maturing design direction.’
She said the working programme will be refined as the design develops and her department, the Project Management Unit and Treasury will continue to assess the sequencing of the remaining procurement and approval stages.