The announcement comes just a week after chief executive Teresa Cope confirmed she will also leave the organisation this summer.
Professor Wendy Reid, who has chaired the board of the island’s arms-length healthcare provider since February 2024, said the time was right for Manx Care to move into its ‘next phase’ of leadership.
Her departure means both the chair and chief executive of the island’s healthcare provider will leave within months of each other during a period of significant pressure on health and social care services.
Professor Reid has held a number of senior medical, academic and leadership positions throughout her career, including roles with Health Education England, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and as an adviser to the UK Government.
Announcing her decision in a statement, she said: ‘It has been a privilege to chair the organisation for more than two years and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during that time.
‘This includes delivering important clinical improvements, strengthened governance and the continued development of social care services on the island.’
Professor Reid said she had also focused on strengthening the board through the recruitment of local non-executive directors.
She added: ‘I came to the island to work alongside Teresa Cope and, following Teresa’s decision to move on at the end of next month, I believe it is also the right time for me to do the same.
‘With the Department of Health and Social Care progressing its Governance Review, this is an appropriate moment to allow the next phase of leadership and governance arrangements to be shaped for the future.’
Professor Reid acknowledged the ongoing pressures facing healthcare services, including rising demand and increasing complexity of care.
‘These pressures mean accepting uncomfortable trade-offs or risk instability when expectations exceed capacity,’ she said.
However, she praised the work of staff across the organisation and said she remained confident in their ability to continue delivering high-quality care.
The announcement comes shortly after Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope confirmed she would step down this summer after leading the organisation since its formation in 2021.
Ms Cope joined the island’s public service in December 2020 ahead of Manx Care officially being established in April 2021 following recommendations made in Sir Jonathan Michael’s healthcare review.
At the time, Ms Cope said she felt it was the right moment to ‘pass the baton on to someone else’ as the governance review progressed.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian thanked Professor Reid for her leadership and service.
She said: ‘Her extensive experience and knowledge has been felt across the whole organisation and her commitment to improving standards has been evident throughout.
‘Her guidance and support for myself and colleagues during this period has been invaluable.’
The minister said she would continue working with Professor Reid over the coming months as the governance review concludes and arrangements are made to appoint a new chair.