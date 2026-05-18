The chair of Noble’s Hospital’s Medical Staff Committee has said the departure of Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope must mark a ‘turning point’ for healthcare governance on the Isle of Man.
Ms Cope announced last week that she intends to step down from the role this summer after leading the healthcare provider since its formation five years ago.
Responding to the announcement, Medical Staff Committee chair Andre Risha thanked Ms Cope for her work but called for significant changes to the way healthcare is managed on the Island.
In a statement issued on behalf of the committee, Mr Risha said: ‘On behalf of the Medical Staff Committee (MSC) at Noble’s Hospital, I note the announcement that Teresa Cope will be stepping down from her role as chief executive of Manx Care.
‘We thank Teresa for her efforts over the past five years and wish her well for the future.’
However, Mr Risha said the change in leadership should lead to a new approach.
‘As we look ahead, this transition must mark a necessary turning point for healthcare governance on the Isle of Man,’ he said.
‘We urgently need a new board led by clinicians working for Manx Care, unified by a renewed, local spirit.’
He added that the Medical Staff Committee remained committed to working towards ‘a transparent, locally accountable, and medically led healthcare system’.
Ms Cope joined the Island’s public service in December 2020 ahead of the formation of Manx Care in April 2021.
Announcing her decision to leave, she said she had reflected on ‘what the next chapter looks like’ and felt it was the right time to ‘pass the baton on to someone else’.
Her departure comes while a governance review into Manx Care is ongoing.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian previously said the review had identified areas ‘where improvements can be made’ and that Ms Cope’s departure would allow time to conclude the process before recruiting a successor.