Manx Care’s Chief Executive Teresa Cope has announced plans to step down from the role in the summer.
She has led the arms-length healthcare provider since it was formed five years ago.
Ms Cope joined the public service in December 2020 ahead of the formation of Manx Care in April 2021, leading the integrated health and care body from the outset.
Ms Cope said: ‘I came to the island in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 with the specific intent of seeing the new organisation established and improving the quality of care from the ground up across services which, quite uniquely, are together on the Island and I am immensely proud of what the organisation has achieved over the last five years.
‘After five years in post, I have been reflecting on what the next chapter looks like, and with the Governance Review underway, it feels like now is the right time to look to pass the baton on to someone else to continue the next stage of that journey.
‘I have therefore announced my intention to step down and will be moving with my family on to pastures new later this year. For now, however, it remains very much business as usual, and I will continue to work with the Board and colleagues across the organisation so as to ensure there is a seamless handover before I depart in the summer.
‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues over these last five years for their support in helping push forward the quality of care on the island.’
Chair of the Manx Care Board, Professor Wendy Reid, said: ‘The formation of Manx Care from a standing start was a huge ask, and undoubtedly there has been progress across many areas of governance, transparency and most importantly care on the Island.
‘On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Teresa personally for her hard work, dedication and commitment during these years and together with the Department of Health & Social Care, we look forward to supporting the conclusion of the Governance Review and will continue to work with Teresa on appropriate handover planning.”
Health Minister Claire Christian added:
‘I too would like to add my thanks to Ms Cope for the support she has provided to me over my tenure as Minister for Health and Care, and for her support to the Island over the last five years.
‘The Governance Review has pointed to a range of areas in which things are working well, but also areas where improvements can be made and Tynwald have asked for these areas to be reviewed and opportunities for any improvements to come back.
‘Teresa’s decision to move on to the next chapter of her career will allow us an opportunity to conclude the review before we proceed to recruit and I look forward to working with the team including Teresa and Wendy and the Manx Care Board on establishing interim arrangements going forward.’