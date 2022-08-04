Time to enter Conservation Challenge
Subscribe newsletter
Jacksons Isle of Man and the DEFA, in conjunction with Manx National Farmers Union, are sponsoring this year’s Manx Farm Conservation Challenge and organisers are looking for entries and nominations.
This award is made annually to the farm/farmer in the Isle of Man who, in the opinion of the judges, has done most to promote conservation on their holding, alongside successful commercial farming activity.
Conservation will be taken to comprise principally flora and fauna, but consideration will also be given to landscape and historical interests. The competition is organised by the Isle of Man Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group in conjunction with the Manx NFU.
The Challenge is open to all registered commercial farmers, whether tenants or owners. Entries or nominations may also be submitted jointly by farmers and landowners if it is considered that the conservation work on a particular property is a joint endeavour.
The farm enterprise – arable or livestock, lowland or upland, large or small, family-run or other – are all judged in their own business context.
Paul Fletcher, chairman of the Isle of Man Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group, said: ‘The competition organiser will arrange a suitable date for the judges to visit.
‘There will usually be a small panel of judges who will discuss with you measures to support wildlife and conservation alongside commercial farming activities and give you the opportunity to show them around your farm. Every attempt will be made to fit in with times and dates that are convenient for the farmer.
The judges will be chosen from a panel that includes local wildlife and conservation enthusiasts, agricultural advisors and also a previous winner. The judging is not an onerous process. It involves showing the judges elements of competitors’ holding you select only taking up to a couple of hours of your time.
The farmer placed first by the judges will receive a cash prize of £500 together with a framed certificate and the Bronze Chough Trophy, which they will hold for one year. The closing date for entries and nominations is Friday, August 19, with a view to judging taking place in late August and early September.
For further information on how to enter phone or text Paul Fletcher on 463032 or email [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |