Time to make a splash as world championships make 51st outing

The 50th World Tin Bath Championships, organised by the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society - men’s tin bath race, heat 2 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

One of the highlights of the Manx summer takes place this weekend in Castletown.

The 51st World Tin Bath Championships are being held in the ancient capital’s middle harbour on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The first of the afternoon’s heats gets under way at 2.40pm.

In addition to the tin bathraces, the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society-organised event will include the popular snake races and the always spectacular man-powered flight attempt.

The first of the would-be aviators will take off at approximately 2.50pm, with the one deemed to have performed the best winning £250 for charity.

Roads will close around the harbour at 1pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children.