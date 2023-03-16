A consultation has been launched into plans for a major shake-up of the island’s work permit system.
Under the proposals, the need for work permits to apply across all sectors and all occupations will be temporarily suspended – and the whole process simplified.
It’s part of a drive to tackle the current skills shortage and support targeted economic growth by removing disincentives and barriers to employment.
Government is pinning its hopes on growing the economy to balance the books in future years without the use of reserves.
It hopes to expand the population to 100,000 by the year 2037 to provide the additional tax income needed to fund services.
The Control of Employment Act 2014 requires that all those not classified as ‘Isle of Man Workers’ have a work permit before taking up a job here. Reforms introduced in 2017 saw the process streamlined and created exemptions in areas where there were critical skills shortages.
The Department for Enterprise says those changes were broadly successful but believes further reforms are now needed.
It wants to ‘turn off’ the requirement to obtain a work permit.
The department says this will provide potential workers looking to migrate to the island with the confidence that they and their family will be able to take up employment and move roles with greater ease.
Specific employments or economic sectors would retain the need for a work permit where there is a justifiable case for the requirement to remain in place.
While the need for work permits will be ‘turned off’, a register of non-Isle of Man Workers will be retained.
There will be a single online registration process, completed by the employer, providing instant confirmation to the employer and applicant and will be valid for five years.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘There is wide recognition that the island is facing ongoing critical labour shortages across the economy.
‘Industry feedback has indicated that the current work permit provisions are still seen as a barrier to recruitment and are therefore placing the island at a competitive disadvantage given the global challenge on skills.’
The main purpose of the work permit system is to protect Isle of Man workers, but it stems from a time when unemployment was much higher.
‘It is questionable as to the extent that such protection is relevant, or justified,’ note the consultation.
Those with certain criminal convictions will remain subject to a work permit application.
The Control of Employment Act will be retained so that work permit requirements could be reintroduced should there be a significant shift in the economic climate.
The consultation and documents can be found on the government’s consultation hub at consult.gov.im/
The consultation will close on Friday, April 28.