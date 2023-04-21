A government-owned landfill tip is operating without planning permission.
Wright's Pit North is near the Point of Ayre, the most northerly point in the Isle of Man.
The issue was raised by Tynwald's environment and infrastructure policy review committee in its annual oral evidence session with the Department of Infrastructure.
The committee, whose members are Rob Mercer MLC and Marlene Maska, discussed a range of topics from the Isle of Man Biosphere Reserve to transport and waste with Minister Chris Thomas MHK and the department’s chief officer, Emily Curphey, who attended via video link.
Mr Mercer, the chair of the committee, said: 'The committee are concerned that the continued use of Wright's Pit North is in breach of planning, this having expired in January 2020.
'The minister confirmed to us that a retrospective planning application had been submitted and was awaiting decision. We do not wish to comment on any live planning application.
'We note with concern that the island’s environmental protection regulations are not in step with either EU or UK modern standards or codes of best practice.'