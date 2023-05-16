A former local commissioner and the woman who established Abbotswood Nursing Home has died aged 79.
Born in 1948 in Cardiff, Jean Philippa Lewis, known as Pippa, moved to the island in 1988 and spent many years volunteering for both the Samaritans and Women’s Aid. She most recently lived in Port St Mary.
She met her husband-to-be, Dave Lewis, when she was 15.
He was a customer in the record shop in which she worked.
When she was 17, he had plucked up the courage to ask her out. By the time she was 19 they were married.
They moved around the UK a lot, as Dave was in the RAF.
Pippa trained and practised as a nurse and went on to set up a number of nursing homes across the United Kingdom.
Pippa and Dave had two daughters, Diane Lewis and Zandra Preston.
Zandra said: ‘When my dad retired from the RAF as a Wing Commander, they opened a pub.
‘Then they decided to buy a 200-acre sheep farm in Wales.
‘That was lovely for us to go back to as they had goats and sheep.
‘Once they sold everything, they either wanted to go to Italy, which was both of my parents’ favourite country or they were going to go to the Isle of Man.
‘The Isle of Man prevailed, purely because my mum couldn’t speak any languages, and she used to try to use gestures instead.
‘When they moved to the island, mum was itching for a project, she was such an inspiration because she was never lazy.
‘She was always doing something. As well as being the matriarch of the family.
‘When she set up nursing homes, she would be heavily involved in the design and building process, then once it was built she would come in and site manage.
‘She was always very forward-thinking. For example, Abbotswood [in Ballasalla] which she set up, was the first nursing home in the island to have hospital beds. She also would add personal touches to the nursing homes.
Zandra added: ‘On top of this, she was a commissioner for Malew, where she was pivotal in getting the plans through for Ballasalla Medical Centre and making sure that was built and developed.
‘As a person she was always there for you, she was our rock. She would do anything for her family and she was extremely generous with a wicked sense of humour. She would also always find time for you.’
Pippa died on Saturday, May 6, in hospital, after a spate of poor health.
Her funeral will take place Monday, May 22, at the Abbey in Ballasalla at 2pm, her late husband will be buried with her.