The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that today's Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool have been cancelled due to adverse weather.
The Manannan journey from Douglas was due to depart at 2pm and arrive in Liverpool at 5:30pm, while the return journey was to leave Liverpool at 7:15pm - but both of these journeys are now cancelled.
Today's 2:15pm Manxman sailing from Heysham to Douglas is set to go ahead as planned, while tonight's 8:15pm Ben my Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also to go ahead.
The only current future sailing at risk of cancellation is Saturday's Manxman return journey to and from Heysham, with all of tomorrow's (Friday, October 6) sailings scheduled to go ahead.