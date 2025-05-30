The Manannan’s scheduled sailings to Liverpool and Belfast have been delayed by two hours.
Today’s sailing to Liverpool from Douglas, which was scheduled to leave at 4pm, will now leave at 6pm.
This means that the return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas will now leave at 10:45pm instead of the original time of 8:45pm.
The backlog from these delays means that the overnight sailing from Douglas to Belfast will now depart at 2:30am instead of 12:30am, while the return to Douglas will now leave Belfast at 7:15am on Saturday morning.
Check-ins for each sailing will close roughly an hour before the Manannan leaves, to ‘ensure a prompt departure’.
The Steam Packet have not given a reason for these delays.