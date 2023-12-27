A planned protest against the Isle of Man Steam Packet and its decision to terminate the contracts of employees has now been cancelled.
The protest, which has been described as 'peaceful', would have seen people gather at the traffic lights opposite the Suntera Global building and next to the Douglas Sea Terminal. Calls for the CEO and Managing Director of the Steam Packet to resign with immediate effect were planned to be heard.
The planned protest came after the company served notice to members of its staff who refused to new contract terms proposing a new 'live on board' policy.
The company have been in a long-standing negotiation with the union Nautilus International over the new terms, with the union's members making up a large portion of Steam Packet officers on-board its vessels.
The protest was due to begin at 12pm and continue until 4pm.