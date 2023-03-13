Leaders of a long-running parent and toddler group say they are closing their doors with a ‘heavy heart’.
The Kittens group, based at St Ninian’s church in Douglas, will hold its final session in early April.
It has been running for just over 20 years and between them, its leaders have dedicated more than 60 years to the Kittens.
Posting on Facebook, leader Christine Roberts said: ‘It is with heavy hearts that the leaders of Kittens will be closing our doors for the final time at the end of this term.
‘Over the years, leaders and volunteers have prioritised the service we’ve offered each term time Monday but we are now in a situation where the existing team are well into retirement age with no younger folk to continue our work.’
Kittens began as a group at The Cat with No Tail on Hailwood Avenue but moved to St Ninian’s church as numbers grew.
The group meets each Monday morning during term-time from 10.30am until 11.30am and is open for babies, toddlers and pre-school children with accompanying carers and parents.
A final session takes place on Monday April 3.
Following that, a coffee morning will be held on Saturday, April 22, to which all past and present Kittens are being invited.
It will be a chance to share memories and find homes for some of the many toys which have provided hours of fun for so many children.