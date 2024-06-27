Tonight’s Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham is facing disruption or cancellation due to adverse weather conditions.
The sailing is currently scheduled to leave Douglas at 8:15pm, but could be disrupted due to the forecast of strong winds later today.
A final decision will be made by the ship’s Master by 5:30pm to give the sailing ‘every opportunity to take place’.
This morning’s Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool also suffered a slight disruption due to tidal conditions.
The Manannan departed Douglas at 7:24am instead of the scheduled time of 7:15am, and isn’t expected to arrive into Liverpool until 11am rather than 10am.
This means that the later sailing from Liverpool to the island is expected to depart at 11:45am rather than 11:15am, with passengers at the new Ferry Terminal being advised to check in no later than 11:15am.